Police seek help identifying Salt Lake armed robber

Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in connection with the Aug. 18 armed store robbery at Salt Lake Shopping Center.

Police said the perpetrator entered the Salt Lake Wines & Spirits liquor store on Ala Lilikoi Street just after 1:20 p.m.

After he selected a bottle of beer, he approached the cash register when he allegedly pulled what appeared to be a shotgun from his backpack.

Police said he pointed the gun at a 62-year-old store clerk, grabbed cash from the register and the victim’s wallet from her purse. He then fled in an unknown direction.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect who was wearing a dark-colored sweater, blue jeans, dark-colored baseball cap and a red backpack at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.