1 injuried after flames engulf home near Honokaa

A fire at a single family home near Honokaa on Hawaii island Friday night injured the occupant inside.

Late Friday, the first responders from the Hawaii County Fire Department arrived at the structure on Kalopa Mauka Road and found it was fully engulfed by flames.

The occupant escaped the privately owned property with injuries and was treated and transported.

The fire department determined that the fire was caused by an open flame.

The fire was extinguished just after 1:30 a.m. today, but by then there was a total loss of the structure and its contents. The fire had caused $250,000 in losses.