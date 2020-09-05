Letters: Hatch Act violations should be investigated; Isolate, test everyone coming into Hawaii; We must do our part to control COVID-19

The president has violated the Hatch Act (“Trump lashes Biden, defies pandemic on White House stage,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 27).

My husband said someone has to have been damaged in order to act. I said the whole speech at the White House made me nauseated. I feel damaged.

Next, he said that a committee of Congress has to investigate the president. Heck, half the country saw him on TV, with lots of maskless members of Congress not 6 feet apart on the White House grounds participating in a political act with him.

We don’t have to investigate the obvious. We could just bring them all up for violating the Hatch Act.

My husband said someone of stature has to make the complaint. I said, “I’m a citizen of the United States. I’ll even put on my shoes.” Apparently that still doesn’t make it.

What does?

Nancy S. Young

Kalihi Valley

Isolate, test everyone coming into Hawaii

The lockdown will not work unless we stop the coronavirus from coming into the state.

People coming into the state need to quarantine for 14 days, but this quarantine relies on a honor system and tracers to enforce. As we can see with the many people regularly caught breaking quarantine, this system isn’t working. The violators are putting the rest of us at risk.

To stop future infections and to control the virus, we need to isolate everyone coming into the state.

All passengers stepping off the plane need to be immediately isolated somewhere until they are tested for the virus. No exceptions. They are not allowed to go anywhere or come into contact with anyone until they receive a negative test.

Isolating and testing all arrivals will prevent them from passing the virus. It is the only way we can open up the state safely.

Stan Sano

Makiki

We must do our part to control COVID-19

According to a reader, current coronavirus restrictions are a violation of our constitutional rights (“Restrictions trample on our freedoms,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 2).

Why is this always the first thing said when trying to convince us of one’s views of COVID-19 controls? It is understandable that frustrations come out when we are not able to do familiar, routine things, like going out to the beach or getting together with friends and family. But control of the viral spread is critical when our health and well-being are threatened. It’s not a trampling of our “constitutional rights.”

What is ruining us is unrestrained partying and so-called churches in private homes, or beach gatherings with no masks and separation. Control these practices and everything else can be done.

Our government can do a lot more, but the general public also needs to stay on top of COVID-19 control methods. I do, because I don’t want my family members to die alone in a hospital.

James Fukumoto

Aiea