Man, 20, arrested in Makaha after striking pedestrian

Honolulu police arrested a 20-year-old man on Saturday after the truck he was driving struck a pedestrian in Makaha and fled the scene.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 31-year-old man was hit around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

After a search, police located the driver and the 2007 Ford truck he was driving in Maili and arrested him after a positive identification was made.

While speed does not appear to be a factor in this incident, police suspect alcohol played a role. It is unknown if drugs were a factor.