Hawaii sees 1 new coronavirus-related death on Oahu and 105 new cases statewide

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death on Oahu and 105 new infections statewide, bringing Hawaii’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic to 86 fatalities and 9,959 cases.

A total of 74 deaths have been on Oahu, eight on Maui, three on the Big Island, while one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland. The U.S. death toll is over 189,000 today.

Several Big Island deaths associated with a COVID-19 cluster at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home have been reported by the Hilo Medical Center, but are still pending verification by state health officials and are not included in the department’s daily tally.

The total new infections today included 90 on Oahu, 11 on Hawaii island and four in Maui County. Health officials also said today that one Honolulu case was removed from the total counts due to updated information.

As of today, 6,845 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 3,028 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 30% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Thirty-seven new release cases were reported today.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak included 9,000 on Oahu, 517 in Hawaii County, 358 in Maui County, and 58 in Kauai County. There are also 26 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Hawaii’s run of triple-digit increases in daily new COVID-19 cases in August prompted state, city and federal government to partner in a free surge testing program on Oahu to administer tests to 90,000 people over roughly three weeks. Go to doIneedacovid19test.com for more information.

>> RELATED: Hotel quarantine to cost hundreds of thousands per month in CARES Act funds

Officials counted 2,109 new tests in today’s tally, with today’s 105 positive cases representing 5% of the total tested. Of the 237,012 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, a total of 4.2% have been positive.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 598 have required hospitalizations, with one new hospitalization on Oahu reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 596 hospitalizations within the state, 529 have been on Oahu, 45 on Maui, 21 on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 2,538 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 227 releases,and Maui has seen 207 patients released. Kauai has one active infection, according to Health Department figures.

This breaking news story will be updated again.