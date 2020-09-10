Hawaii sees 3 coronavirus-related deaths on Oahu and 169 new cases statewide

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported three more coronavirus-related deaths and 169 new infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic to 94 fatalities and 10,292 COVID-19 cases.

No further information was immediately provided about the latest deaths on Oahu. A total of 81 deaths have been on Oahu, nine on Maui, three on the Big Island, while one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland, according to state health officials.

State health officials have yet to count several of the latest Big Island deaths at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in department’s fatality count due to a pending verification process. Hawaii County Civil Defense said Wednesday that a total of 10 people with COVID-19 on the Big Island have died, all of them at the veterans home.

The U.S. death toll is over 191,00 today.

The total new cases today included 158 on Oahu, eight on Hawaii island and three in Maui County.

As of today, 7,022 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 3,176 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 31% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Fifty-six new release cases were reported today.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak included 9,304 on Oahu, 541 in Hawaii County, 363 in Maui County, and 58 in Kauai County. There are also 26 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Hawaii’s run of triple-digit increases in daily new COVID-19 cases in August prompted state, city and federal government to partner in a free surge testing program on Oahu to administer tests to 90,000 people over roughly three weeks. Go to doIneedacovid19test.com for more information.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 610 have required hospitalizations, with six new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 608 hospitalizations within the state, 537 have been on Oahu, 47 on Maui, 23 on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 2,649 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 252 releases, Maui has seen 218 patients released. Kauai has no active cases as of today, according to the Health Department.