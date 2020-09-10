comscore Honolulu firefighters finds unconscious woman, 72, in burning Makiki apartment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Honolulu firefighters finds unconscious woman, 72, in burning Makiki apartment

  • Today

Honolulu Fire Department personnel found an unconscious 72-year-old woman in her burning apartment in the Makiki this afternoon.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to the emergency at 1154 Wilder Ave. just before 6 p.m.

Paramedics treated the woman and transferred her in critical condition to an area hospital.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Honolulu Fire Department investigating string of new arson cases
Looking Back

Scroll Up