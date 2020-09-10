Honolulu firefighters finds unconscious woman, 72, in burning Makiki apartment

Honolulu Fire Department personnel found an unconscious 72-year-old woman in her burning apartment in the Makiki this afternoon.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to the emergency at 1154 Wilder Ave. just before 6 p.m.
Paramedics treated the woman and transferred her in critical condition to an area hospital.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.