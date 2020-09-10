47 Hawaii restaurants have permanently closed since pandemic began

The effect of the coronavirus pandemic on Hawaii’s restaurant industry hits home most strongly when reading through the names of establishments that have closed.

This list was compiled by Food-A-Go-Go, an online resource that provides updated information on restaurants, farms and food producers, with details on takeout and delivery options.

Food-A-Go-Go has added a list of restaurants that have permanently shut down since March. The list now numbers 47 closed restaurants statewide.

Denise Yamaguchi, executive director of the Hawai‘i Agricultural Foundation, which runs Food-A-Go-Go, said initial information on a closure may come from news reports or social media posts, but is cofirmed by contacting the restaurant.

Those that hope to reopen in better times are not placed on the “closed” list, but their individual Food-A-Go-Go entries note their status as “temporarily closed.”

To keep up with updates to the list, go to foodagogo.org/closed-restaurants. Restaurants may also update information directly to the site.

OAHU

>> Ahi Assassins

>> Artizen by MW

>> Bob’s Sports Bar

>> Brewseum

>> Chart House Waikiki

>> Dillingham Saimin

>> Fish Honolulu

>> Formaggio Wine Bar

>> Harpo’s Pizza and Pasta

>> HASR Bistro (Terry’s Place)

>> Italica Bar & Cafe

>> Jimbo Restaurant

>> Kaka‘ako Kitchen *

>> Kaneko Hannosuke

>> Kawailoa Tavern

>> Kobe Japanese Steak House *

>> Like Like Drive Inn

>> Miyako Japanese Restaurant

>> Malee Thai Restaurant

>> Monterey Bay Canners

>> Nobu Honolulu

>> Oceanarium, Alohilani Resort

>> Otoro Hawaii Fusion

>> Plantation Tavern

>> Pomaikai Ballrooms, Dole Cannery

>> Real Gastropub

>> Top of Waikiki

>> Two Scoops Ice Cream Parlor

>> Uncle Clay’s House of Pure Aloha, Ala Moana Center

>> Uncle’s Fish Market & Grill, Pier 38

>> Viaggio Honolulu

>> Wang Chung’s

>> Yamagen

>> Zippy’s, Pearlridge Center

Kauai

>> Art Cafe Hemingway

>> Kalaheo Steak & Ribs

>> Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Koloa

Hawaii Island

>> Beijing Garden

>> Bongo Ben’s Island Cafe

>> Captain Cook Baking

>> Kailua Candy Co.

Maui

>> Da Kitchen Kahului

>> Da Kitchen Kihei

>> Jini’s Curry — Fiji Indian Food

>> Maui Fish & Pasta

>> Rock & Brews, Paia

>> Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Lahaina

* Plans to close Kaka‘ako Kitchen and Kobe Japanese Steak House were announced earlier in the year, and were not directly related to the pandemic.