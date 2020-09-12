Bank of Hawaii employee in Mapunapuna tests positive for COVID-19

A Bank of Hawaii employee at the Mapunapuna branch has tested positive for COVID-19, the bank reported.
The employee’s last shift was Sept. 2, and Bank of Hawaii learned about the positive test result Friday.
The branch was professionally cleaned after hours on Sept. 4 and remains open during regular business hours.
The bank’s policy is to notify the public about the confirmed COVID-19 case at all locations where customers are served. Before entering the branch, all employees take a daily “wellness test” that involves a health assessment questionnaire and a temperature check.
