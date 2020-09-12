comscore Honolulu police responding to possible ‘hostage situation’ in Kailua | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu police responding to possible ‘hostage situation’ in Kailua

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:28 pm

Honolulu police are currently responding to a possible hostage situation by Akahi Gardens in Kailua near Kaneohe Bay Drive.

Facebook posts from My Kailua showed armoured cars and heavy police presence including SWAT teams in the area.

Police closed Kaneohe Bay Drive between Lale Street and H-3 freeway by the junction due to the police investigation, according to a tweet from HPD.

No further details were immediately available.

