Boy, 2, killed by vehicle reversing out of Waikele driveway

Honolulu police say a 2-year-old boy was killed Saturday after he was struck by a vehicle reversing out of a driveway in Waikele.
Police said a man, 32, was leaving a residence on Olua Place when the boy ran out of the home and into the path of the man’s vehicle.
The boy was transported in critical condition to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
Police said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors and they continue to investigate the incident.
