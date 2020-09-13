Boy, 2, killed by vehicle reversing out of Waikele driveway

Honolulu police say a 2-year-old boy was killed Saturday after he was struck by a vehicle reversing out of a driveway in Waikele.

Police said a man, 32, was leaving a residence on Olua Place when the boy ran out of the home and into the path of the man’s vehicle.

The boy was transported in critical condition to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors and they continue to investigate the incident.