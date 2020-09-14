All 5 residents turn up safe during Hilo house fire

Five people were displaced after a fire caused an estimated $84,000 in damage to their Hilo home.

The second story of the single-family house at 37 Punawai St. was 25% involved with fire when firefighters arrived, Hawaii County Fire Department said in a media release.

The fire had extended into the roof trusses.

One of the five residents was initially missing and arrived on scene during the overhaul. Firefighters were simultaneously searching the interior while others attacked the blaze from both the inside and out.

Seven units and 18 personnel responded to the 1:07 p.m. blaze. The fire was extinguished at 1:16 p.m.

Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control in less than 20 minutes.

The cause is under investigation.