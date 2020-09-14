Man, 51, injured after concrete mixer overturns in Halawa

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported a 51-year-old man was seriously injured today when the concrete mixer truck he was driving overturned in Halawa.

The Honolulu Police Department said the Kahuapaani Street onramp to the eastbound Moanalua Freeway was closed after the crash.

The truck was on its side and the driver was already extricated when EMS personnel arrived at 1:15 p.m. Paramedics treated and transported the driver to a hospital in serious condition.

Police said the driver went to the Queen’s Medical Center, and there was no record of another vehicle involved.