Hawaii to see light trades, dry weather for most of week; Some coastal flooding expected

Light to moderate trades are expected to continue in Hawaii through Thursday before picking up again for the weekend, forecasters said, leaving the isles with mostly dry weather conditions.

This dry weather pattern will continue through Friday, with some periods of isolated to scattered showers. On Wednesday, a slight increase in showers remains possible for Kauai as an upper low-pressure system drops in from the north.

The National Weather Service warns that nuisance coastal flooding — minor tidal flooding that occurs at high tide — is expected along isle shores over the next few days, mainly during afternoon and evening hours. This flooding is due to a combination of high astronomical tides associated with the new moon, and observed ocean water levels about half a foot higher than predicted.

Impacts may include flooding of beaches that are normally dry, some minor coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation of typically vulnerable, low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps, and other coastal infrastructure.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny, with highs from 89 to 94 degrees Fahrenheit and trades from 5 to 15 mph. Lows tonight range from 71 to 76 degrees.

Surf remains well below advisory levels along all shores — at 1 to 3 feet along east and west facing shores, and 2 to 4 feet along south facing shores — through Wednesday. Surf along north facing shores will remain flat or up to 2 feet through Wednesday.

A small, short-period northeast swell is expected to arrive Friday along with a small, northwest swell. Breezy trades are also expected to return Friday for the weekend.

A high of 88 degrees in Lihue on Monday, meanwhile, matched a previous record set in 2019.