Operating Engineers Local 3 endorses Rick Blangiardi for mayor

The Operating Engineers Local 3, one of the largest construction trade unions in the nation, announced today that it has endorsed Rick Blangiardi for Mayor of the City and County of Honolulu.

The union, which represents Hawaii’s skilled trades working on many of the state’s infrastructure and building projects, has nearly 3,000 active and retired members in Hawaii.

“Rick truly supports the Honolulu Rail Project, and the opportunities the project provides for future affordable housing development,” says Ana Tuiasosopo, Sr., Operating Engineers Local 3 Secretary and District Representative, in a news release. “He also understands the immense value a community workforce agreement brings to the city of Honolulu. We look forward to working with Rick as the new Mayor of Honolulu.”

Blangiardi, a former television executive who turned 74 today, is running for mayor against insurance executive Keith Amemiya, 54.

“I’m grateful for the support of the Operating Engineers Local 3,” said Blangiardi. “Their work is of great value to our community because of the growth and prosperity it brings to the lives of our citizens. From surveyors to heavy equipment operators, the Operating Engineers drive our local economy and I thank them for their trust in our campaign.”