2 refuse treatment after firefighters extinguish Punchbowl apartment fire

Honolulu firefighters responded this morning to a fire at a two-story apartment building in the Punchbowl area.

At about 8:15 a.m., the Honolulu Fire Department received the alarm, and responded to 540 Iolani Avenue a few minutes later with 10 units and 38 personnel.

Upon arrival, fire crews found light smoke emanating from the second floor of the building. Neighbors were trying to extinguish the fire with garden hoses.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 8:55 a.m. and extinguished it at 9:32 a.m.

HPD reported two occupants of the apartment unit on fire suffered injuries due to smoke inhalation, but refused transport to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No estimated damages are available at this time.

