CBS holds traditional Hawaiian blessing to kick off 3rd season of ‘Magnum P.I.’

CBS this morning kicked off the third season production of “Magnum P.I.” in Kapolei with a traditional Hawaiian blessing.

Officiated once again by Kahu Kordell Kekoa, the blessing was held according to “a thoroughly-reviewed safety plan consistent with the series’ overall filming safety protocols,” CBS said.

The participants wore face masks, and maintained distance during the blessing, and included only staff and crew due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are stringent testing and safety protocols for the entire cast and crew, a CBS spokeswoman said.

Series stars Jay Hernandez (Thomas Magnum) and Perdita Weeks (Juliet Higgins) participated, along with Zachary Knighton (Rick Wright), Stephen Hill (TC Calvin) and Amy Hill (Kumu). The producers and entire “Magnum P.I.” crew participated, as well.

The show, filmed mostly on Oahu, is a modern take on the classic, starring Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL turned into a private investigator, as the main protagonist.

The ceremony included traditional royal maile leis, an oli aloha, or welcoming chant, as well as a closing prayer. Kekoa focused on connections to the number three, which represents the past, present and future, as well as togetherness, completeness as a team, and moving forward as a family, CBS said.