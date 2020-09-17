Hilo man charged for firing gun in apartment parking lot

Hawaii island police have charged a 32-year-old Hilo man with firearms-related charges following a shooting incident at an apartment complex parking lot last week.
Police detectives on Tuesday charged Bronson Lee Kaleolani Oili with first-degree reckless endangering, ownership or possession of a prohibited firearm and carrying or possession of a loaded firearm on a highway.
On Sept. 11, Oili was involved in an altercation with another man when he discharged a firearm in the parking lot of a Waianuenue Avenue apartment complex, police said. No injuries were reported from the incident.
Oili’s total bail was set at $60,000.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Detective Keith Simeona of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 961-2272 or keith.simeona@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.
