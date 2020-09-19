Hawaii sees 110 new coronavirus cases statewide as Hilo Medical Center reports 3 more deaths at nursing home

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 110 new cases statewide as the Hilo Medical Center recorded three new coronavirus-related deaths at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home.

Health officials today reported 11,326 total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, but they did not report any new deaths in today’s COVID-19 death tally which stands at 120. State health officials have so far only confirmed 15 of the 21 coronavirus-related deaths at the Hilo nursing home.

A total of 95 deaths have been on Oahu, nine on Maui, 15 on Hawaii island, while one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland, according to state health officials.

The U.S. death toll surpassed 199,000 today.

Hawaii had 110 new cases today, which included 100 on Oahu, seven in Hawaii County, two on Maui and one on Molokai. As a result of updated information, one Oahu case was removed from the tally and one Oahu case was re-categorized to Maui.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 10,218 on Oahu, 639 in Hawaii County, 384 in Maui County, and 57 in Kauai County. There are also 28 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

As of today, 6,584 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 4,622 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 40% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 228 new release cases today.

Officials counted 5,952 new tests in today’s tally, with today’s 110 positive cases representing 1.8% of the total tested.

Of the 279,740 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, a total of 4% have been positive.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 726 have required hospitalizations, with 26 new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 724 hospitalizations in the state, 643 have been on Oahu, 48 on Maui, 32 on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 3,871 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 440 releases, Maui has seen 255 patients released. Kauai has no active cases as of today, according to the Health Department.

This breaking news story will be updated again.