Honolulu police close portion of Olai Street in Campbell Industrial Park due to brush fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu police close portion of Olai Street in Campbell Industrial Park due to brush fire

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 pm

Honolulu firefighters this afternoon are battling a brush fire at Campbell Industrial Park.

Honolulu police closed have closed Olai Street between Kalaeloa Boulevard to Hanua Street, according to a tweet from HPD.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

