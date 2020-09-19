Honolulu police close portion of Olai Street in Campbell Industrial Park due to brush fire

Honolulu firefighters this afternoon are battling a brush fire at Campbell Industrial Park.
Honolulu police closed have closed Olai Street between Kalaeloa Boulevard to Hanua Street, according to a tweet from HPD.
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.
Road closure from Olai St between Kalaeloa Blvd to Hanua St. due to brush fire. Use alternate routes.
— Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) September 19, 2020
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.