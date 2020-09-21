Kamehameha Schools preschool student tests positive for coronavirus

Kamehameha Schools sent out an email today saying that a preschool student recently tested positive for COVID-19, one of a total of seven of its preschoolers testing positive.

The Kamehameha Schools Pahoa Preschool student did not acquire the coronavirus from one of its employees or facilities, its COVID-19 Response Team determined, the email says.

All of its preschool and campus sites have been using distance learning since the start of the school year, and will continue to do so through at least fall break.

The COVID-19 Response Team notifies the Kamehameha Schools community of any positive cases as they are reported. It also has a web page, where it offers a weekly summary.

That page shows that among its students, there have been a total of seven preschoolers testing positive, all on Oahu.

Of a total of 34 cases, 15 students on Oahu, six Hawaii island students, and four Maui students tested positive for the coronavirus.

An additional nine working in Kamehameha Schools offices on Oahu also tested positive.

There are a total of eight active cases and 26 closed cases.