New Hampshire woman, 34, arrested in Waikiki for COVID-19 quaratine violation

A woman from New Hampshire was arrested today after she failed to follow the requirements of the state’s COVID-19 quarantine.

The 34-year-old wife of a military service member was seen leaving a Waikiki hotel room on Saturday, the same day she arrived in Honolulu. Her husband had previously completed his mandatory quarantine.

According to agents from the Department of the Attorney General’s Office Investigations Division, the husband had lied on his wife’s behalf to hotel staff, and after the couple was turned in, he told them his wife would check out of the hotel tomorrow.

Agents arrested the woman today and charged her with violating the state’s quarantine order. Bail was set at $2,000.