Bank of Hawaii to reopen Kahala Mall kiosk

Bank of Hawaii, which temporarily closed its Kahala Mall kiosk when the latest stay-at-home/work-at-home order was implemented on Oahu, will reopen the kiosk effective Monday, after the stay-at-home/work-at home is lifted Thursday.

The kiosk is located between Longs Drugs and Macy’s inside Kahala Mall.

Regular business hours for kupuna are 8 to 9 a.m. weekdays and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays.

General banking hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.