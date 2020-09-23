Bank of Hawaii to reopen Kahala Mall kiosk

Bank of Hawaii, which temporarily closed its Kahala Mall kiosk when the latest stay-at-home/work-at-home order was implemented on Oahu, will reopen the kiosk effective Monday, after the stay-at-home/work-at home is lifted Thursday.
The kiosk is located between Longs Drugs and Macy’s inside Kahala Mall.
Regular business hours for kupuna are 8 to 9 a.m. weekdays and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays.
General banking hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
