Reopening on Oahu Thursday: Skateparks, dog parks, playgrounds, play courts

With Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s announcement of the city’s reopening strategy, the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation offered the public a list of what will reopen on Thursday.

Starting Thursday, under Tier 1 guidelines, groups of five people will be allowed in parks, beaches, fields, gardens, parking lots and outdoor play courts.

In addition, the following park facilities will reopen on Thursday:

>> Skateparks

>> Off-leash dog parks

>> Playgrounds

>> Exercise equipment

>> Shooting and archery ranges

>> Outdoor play courts, including basketball, tennis, pickleball and volleyball courts.

>> Kawainui model airplane field

Pop-up canopies set up at parks will require a permit and people can apply for it online, according to DPR. They can not be larger than 10 feet by 10 feet and must be set up at least 12 feet apart.

At Ala Moana Regional Park, canopies will only be permitted on the mauka side of Ala Moana Park Drive.

Online applications for canopy permits are available at bit.ly/CanopyPermit. DPR said anyone intending to use a canopy within a city park location must have a printed or electronic copy of the permit available on their person while the canopy is in use.

The online camping reservation system reopens at 5 p.m. on Friday for camping beginning Oct. 9. Campsites will be limited to a maximum of five people.

City pools are scheduled to reopen Monday for lap swimming only, with previous COVID-19 protocols in place.

Under Tier 1 guidelines, organized sport and commercial activities remain closed.