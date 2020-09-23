Warning signs posted again at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki after sharks spotted

Warning signs have been posted again after two to three sharks were spotted feeding near the shore at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki today.

The sharks were seen feeding on a school of fish 20 yards offshore, according to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department. It was the second consecutive day this week sharks were seen feeding at the beach.

Warning signs were last posted Sept. 16 at Kaimana Beach after a 6-foot shark was spotted at the beach feeding on a school of fish.