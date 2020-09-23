comscore WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kirk Caldwell announces Household Hardship Relief Program updates | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kirk Caldwell announces Household Hardship Relief Program updates

  By Star-Advertiser Staff
  Today
  Updated 2:36 pm

  • COURTESY MAYOR KIRK CALDWELL / FACEBOOK

Mayor Kirk Caldwell will announce updates to the City and County of Honolulu’s Household Hardship Relief Program today during a press conference in Kapolei.

Caldwell will be joined at the Ka Makana Alii shopping center by Department of Community Services director Pamela Witty-Oakland and Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement CEO Kuhio Lewis, as well as individuals who have directly benefitted from the program, which has paid approximately $4 million to date to help families on Oahu with rent, mortgage, utilities, medical, child care and other expenses.

Watch the press conference via the video above, or click here to watch on Mayor Caldwell’s Facebook page.

