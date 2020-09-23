WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kirk Caldwell announces Household Hardship Relief Program updates

Mayor Kirk Caldwell will announce updates to the City and County of Honolulu’s Household Hardship Relief Program today during a press conference in Kapolei.

Caldwell will be joined at the Ka Makana Alii shopping center by Department of Community Services director Pamela Witty-Oakland and Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement CEO Kuhio Lewis, as well as individuals who have directly benefitted from the program, which has paid approximately $4 million to date to help families on Oahu with rent, mortgage, utilities, medical, child care and other expenses.

