3 new COVID-19 deaths on Oahu and 112 new coronavirus cases statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 112 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the totals since the start of the pandemic to 127 fatalities and 11,891 cases.

No further information was immediately available about the latest deaths on Oahu. The Hawaii Department of Health has yet to count the latest deaths at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home.

The state’s official death toll as of today includes 102 on Oahu, 15 on Hawaii island, and nine on Maui, while one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland.

The official statewide death toll is expected to climb significantly since the state Health Department has not yet verified the cause of death in most of the reported fatalities at the Hilo veterans home, which has a total of 26 fatalities. Hawaii County’s total COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic stand at 28, according to Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

The U.S. death toll today surpassed 203,000. The bleak milestone, by far the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world, was reported by Johns Hopkins University.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 10,724 on Oahu, 691 in Hawaii County, 388 in Maui County, and 58 in Kauai County. There are also 30 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Oahu’s 7-day average case count must stay below 100 and its positivity rate must be below 5% for 14 consecutive days to move to the next level of economic opening.