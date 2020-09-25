Hawaiian Airlines to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing in mainland labs exclusively for its guests

Hawaiian Airlines plans to offer drive-through COVID-19 tests in select U.S. mainland gateways that will allow travelers to bypass the state’s 14-day quarantine.

Hawaiian said today that it’s partnering with Worksite Labs to stand up exclusive labs near Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO) international airports, with additional sites planned in other U.S. mainland gateway cities planned for the coming months.

The arrangement will provide Hawaiian’s customers with exclusive access to drive-through Droplet Digital PCR shallow nasal swab tests.Customers who want results within 36 hours will pay $90 for the PCR testing, although express day-of-travel service is available for $150.

Gov. David Ige issued a proclamation on Wednesday authorizing Oct. 15 as the start of a pre-arrivals testing program, which will exempt travelers who test negative within 72 hours of departure from Hawaii’s 14-day quarantine.

Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing at Hawaiian Airlines, said in a statement that the carrier is “grateful to the state of Hawaii for its partnership in developing the pre-travel testing program.”

“As Hawaii’s leading airline, it is critical to ensure that access to testing does not impede travel to Hawaii, for visitors or our kamaaina (residents),” Mannis. “Our testing option will offer Los Angeles and Bay Area travelers superior value and we look forward to expanding the program and bringing additional choices to more of our gateway cities as we welcome guests back with our industry leading Hawaiian hospitality, while keeping our community safe.

Hawaiian spokesman Alex Da Silva said Hawaiian has been operating a reduced schedule since the pandemic, but is “encouraged to have a launch date for the pre-travel testing program and continue to review our schedule for the second half of October and beyond.”

The state and Hawaiian Airlines are expected to continue to expand testing options for travelers. Hawaiian also has taken other steps to improve health and safety beyond their testing program.

At check-in guests must complete a health acknowledgment form indicating they are free of COVID-19 symptoms. The form outlines that guests must wear an adequate face mask or covering at the airport and during the flight. Hawaiian said that guests, who are two-years-old and older, who are unable to wear a mask or covering due to a medical condition or disability must complete a health screening to board.

The carrier will continue to cap cabin capacity at 70% through November to allow for onboard distancing. It’s also invested in a “Keeping you Safe” program, which offers frequent disinfecting of lobby areas, kiosks,and ticket counters, electrostatic aircraft cabin spraying, plexiglass barriers at staffed airport counters, and sanitizer wipe distribution to all guests.