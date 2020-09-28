comscore Man, 49, seriously injured in stabbing in Mapunapuna | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 49, seriously injured in stabbing in Mapunapuna

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:04 am

A 49-year-old man was in serious condition after a stabbing early this morning in Mapunapuna.

The stabbing occurred around 1:49 a.m. at Kamehameha Highway and Kakoi Street, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Paramedics treated the man and transported him to a hospital in serious condition.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
How to handle technology issues with online school
Next Story
As suicides rise, Army brass reassessing outreach
Looking Back

Scroll Up