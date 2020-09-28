Man, 49, seriously injured in stabbing in Mapunapuna

A 49-year-old man was in serious condition after a stabbing early this morning in Mapunapuna.
The stabbing occurred around 1:49 a.m. at Kamehameha Highway and Kakoi Street, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
Paramedics treated the man and transported him to a hospital in serious condition.
