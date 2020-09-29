Advisory issued at Waikiki’s Kahanamoku Beach due to bacteria

A beachwater advisory was been issued today for high levels of enterococci, a fecal indicator bacteria often found in the presence of harmful waterborne microorganisms, at Kahanamoku Beach in Waikiki by the state’s Department of Health Clean Water Branch.

Levels of 453 enterococci per 100 milliliters were detected during routine beach monitoring, exceeding the threshold level of 130 enterococci per 100 mL, which is the Beach Action Value established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Warning signs have been posted at the beach.

”Swimming at beaches with pollution in the water may make you ill,” the branch said in a press release, noting that children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are the most likely to develop illnesses or infections.

The most common illness associated with swimming in water polluted by fecal pathogens is gastroenteritis, symptoms of which can include nausea, vomiting, stomachache, diarrhea, headache or fever, followed by ear, eye, nose and throat infections, the release added.

The advisory will remain in effect until water sample results no longer exceed the threshold, the branch said.