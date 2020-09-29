comscore Woman, 25, seriously injured when she is run over by delivery truck in Palolo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Woman, 25, seriously injured when she is run over by delivery truck in Palolo

  • Today

A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured on Monday evening after the delivery truck she was driving accidentally rolled over her, according to Emergency Medical Services.

Paramedics treated and transported the woman to an area hospital in serious condition.

The woman was attempting to turn off the engine of a large, delivery truck on 10th Avenue in Palolo when it began to roll, according to EMS. She fell out, and the truck subsequently ran over the lower part of her body.

The accident occurred at about 6:10 p.m. on Monday.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Kentucky attorney general to release grand jury record in Breonna Taylor case
Looking Back

Scroll Up