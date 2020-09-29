Woman, 25, seriously injured when she is run over by delivery truck in Palolo

A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured on Monday evening after the delivery truck she was driving accidentally rolled over her, according to Emergency Medical Services.
Paramedics treated and transported the woman to an area hospital in serious condition.
The woman was attempting to turn off the engine of a large, delivery truck on 10th Avenue in Palolo when it began to roll, according to EMS. She fell out, and the truck subsequently ran over the lower part of her body.
The accident occurred at about 6:10 p.m. on Monday.
