Hawaii County beach parks to reopen Thursday under Mayor Kim’s latest order

Hawaii County and state beach parks on Hawaii island that had been closed earlier this month will reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday under Mayor Harry Kim’s latest COVID-19 emergency rule.

The beach parks, including Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area, Kekaha Kai State Park, and Kiholo State Park Reserve, had been closed since Sept. 4 to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Hawaii County said in a news release today that all persons must continue to abide by face covering and physical distancing rules, and gathering requirements of no more than 10 persons.

Camping at all Hawaii County beach parks and shoreline parks remains prohibited.

Questions may be directed to Hawaii County Civil Defense at 935-0031.