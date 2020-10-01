comscore Federal Communications Commission lodges $50M fine against isle telecom firm | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Federal Communications Commission lodges $50M fine against isle telecom firm

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / 2015 Albert Hee, shown exiting the federal courtroom, now is faced with one of the largest fines imposed by the FCC.

    Albert Hee, shown exiting the federal courtroom, now is faced with one of the largest fines imposed by the FCC.

The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday penalized a Hawaii telecommunications company and its founder, Albert Hee, with one of its largest fines ever. Read more

