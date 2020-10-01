University of Hawaii’s football schedule released

The University of Hawaii football team will open the eight-game season with road games against Fresno State on Oct. 24 and Wyoming on Oct. 31.

The Rainbow Warriors’ first home game is against New Mexico on Nov. 7.

The Mountain West, of which UH is a football-only member, released the eight-week schedule today — a week after announcing that the season would be played this year after all.

The Warriors will have an even split of four games on the road and four at Aloha Stadium.

There is no announcement on whether the fans will be permitted to attend.

Oct. 24 — At Fresno State

Oct. 31 — At Wyoming

Nov. 7 — New Mexico

Nov. 14 — At San Diego State

Nov. 21 — Boise State

Nov. 28 — Nevada

Dec. 5 — At San Jose State

Dec. 12 — UNLV

