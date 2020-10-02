Hawaii reports 3 more coronavirus-related deaths on Oahu and 87 new infections statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported three additional coronavirus-related deaths on Oahu and 87 new infections statewide, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 142 deaths and 12,601 cases.

No immediate details were released on the latest fatalities. Today was the second day in a row that health officials announced three more Oahu virus deaths.

The Health Department has yet to officially count more than a dozen of the latest deaths at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo, which has been the site of a major COVID-19 cluster. Hilo Medical Center has reported that 27 of the Big Island’s 29 coronavirus-related deaths have been residents of the nursing home. However, the state’s official death toll includes only 15 Hawaii island fatalities.

The state’s official death toll as of today is 142. In addition to the 15 Big Island deaths, the official death toll includes 117 on Oahu, and nine on Maui, while one fatality was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland.

The U.S. death toll is more than 208,400 today.

Today’s new infection cases include 70 on Oahu, 16 on the Big Island, and one Hawaii resident diagnosed out of state, officials said. As a result of updated information, an Oahu case was removed from the tally, health officials said.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 11,365 on Oahu, 752 in Hawaii County, 391 in Maui County, and 59 in Kauai County. There are also 34 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

As of today, 2,070 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 10,389 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or nearly 83% of those infected, according to the state’s official count. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 49 new releases today.

On Saturday, health officials significantly decreased it’s count of active infections, saying, “The Department of Health has been focused on redesigning procedures to maximize effectiveness of COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing including making a variety of changes to data systems allowing them to be more automated, and to improve timeliness of data entry and validation. Isolation release data completeness was the focus of recent efforts, resulting in a substantial increase in the number of COVID-19 cases currently reported as released from isolation, from 5,397 to 10126.”

By county, Honolulu has seen 9,349 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 618 releases, Maui has seen 366 patients released. Kauai has two active cases.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 880 have required hospitalizations, with 18 new hospitalizations — all on Oahu — reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 878 hospitalizations in the state, 779 have been on Oahu, 56 on Maui, 42 on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

Officials counted 1,746 new tests in today’s tally, with today’s 87 positive results representing 5% of the total tested.

Of the 302,026 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, a total of 4.2% have been positive.