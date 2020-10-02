Thunderstorms possible for Hawaii; Category 4 Hurricane Marie no threat, but may send surf to islands

Scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms are expected today, forecasters said, as a trough of low pressure moves from east to west across the Hawaiian islands.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said most of the showers will be over the central islands today, and the western islands tonight, with the potential for thunder for all islands this afternoon and evening.

It should gradually clear up Saturday afternoon, forecasters said, as the weather system exits to the west, bringing back more typical tradewinds by Saturday night, which are expected to last through Tuesday.

Today’s forecast is partly to mostly cloudy for the smaller islands, with scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms, and highs from 84 to 89 degrees Fahrenheit. Locally heavy rainfall is possible for Kauai.

Lows tonight range from 71 to 76 degrees. Tradewinds should remain variable at 5 to 15 mph today and tonight, according to the weather service.

Surf along north shores, meanwhile, will increase this morning, approaching advisory levels at 10 to 14 feet, before falling to 7 to 10 feet on Saturday. Surf along most west shores will remain significantly lower, at 4 to 6 feet today and 3 to 5 feet Saturday.

Surf along southern shores will remain small over the weekend.

East shore surf, however, may increase Sunday through early next week as a swell associated with Hurricane Marie in the East Pacific reaches the islands.

At 8 a.m. today, Marie was a Category 4 hurricane located about 2,025 miles east of Hilo, with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, and moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said some strengthening is possible later today or tonight, but that weakening is forecast to begin on Saturday. Marie is expected to be a tropical depression by Wednesday when it will still be in the East Pacific.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center, and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles, according to the hurricane center.