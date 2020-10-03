Road rage leads to shooting in Wahiawa

A case of road rage resulted in a shooting early this morning in Wahiawa.

Police said the male suspect and a 26-year-old man got into a road rage incident when the suspect pointed a handgun at the other man at about 5:02 a.m., then later fired another round into the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect fled the scene.

The victim was not injured and reported the incident from his workplace.

No other individuals were in either vehicle.

Police have opened up an attempted murder case, but no suspect has been arrested.

Police said they had no further leads and would not provide any description of the suspect’s vehicle.