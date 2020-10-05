Hawaii reports 1 more coronavirus-related death on Oahu and 52 new infections statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

State health officials said today that Hawaii has recorded another coronavirus-related death on Oahu and 52 new infections statewide, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 157 deaths and 12,854 cases.

No further details on the latest death were immediately released.

On Sunday, Hilo Medical Center said that the Big Island’s coronavirus-related death toll is now 32, with two deaths reported at the Life Care Center, the second Hilo nursing home to see a cluster of cases. Medical center officials said 27 of the island’s COVID-19 deaths were residents of the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, while three fatalities are from the greater community.

The state’s official coronavirus death toll counts only 15 Big Island deaths with Hawaii health officials saying the other reported cases are pending verification.

In addition to the 15 Big Island deaths, the official state death toll includes 129 on Oahu, and 12 on Maui, while one fatality was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll rose above 210,000 today.

No new hospitalizations were reported today.

As of today, 2,227 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 10,470 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or nearly 82% of those infected, according to the state’s official count. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 25 new releases today.

Today’s new infection cases include 41 on Oahu, 10 on the Big Island, and one in Maui County, officials said. As a result of updated information, two previous Maui cases were removed from the statewide total.

On Saturday, the state reported 43 new infections on the Big Island. Hawaii County officials said Sunday that the high increase of new cases on the island was mostly due to clusters at the University of Nations in Kona and the Life Care Center in Hilo. They said the county and the state Health Department are working with both facilities to ensure that the virus is contained and to provide care for the infected individuals.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 11,546 on Oahu, 820 in Hawaii County, 395 in Maui County, and 59 in Kauai County. There are also 34 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

By county, Honolulu has seen 9,412 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 639 releases, Maui has seen 362 patients released. Kauai has one active case.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 889 have required hospitalizations. wo hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 887 hospitalizations in the state, 786 have been on Oahu, 56 on Maui, 44 on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

Officials counted 916 new tests in today’s tally, with today’s 52 positive results representing 5.7% of the total tested.

Of the 306,841 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, a total of 4.2% have been positive.