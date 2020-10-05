Warm, muggy weather settles in as more moisture heads toward Hawaii

The forecast includes light to moderate trades throughout the week, along with a slight increase in rain this weekend as remnant moisture associated with Tropical Storm Marie approaches Hawaii.

The National Weather Service says the current humidity in the isles, meanwhile, comes from a trough over the western end of the state, which will remain in the area through Tuesday.

Today’s forecast is partly cloudy, with scattered and isolated showers, and highs from 85 to 91 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows tonight range from 69 to 75 degrees. Trades have slowed down to about 15 mph.

Tropical Storm Marie, which as of 11 a.m. today was about 1,450 miles east of Hilo, is expected to become a remnant low by tonight, according to the National Hurricane Center.

But Marie is expected to bring heightened surf to east shores of Hawaii today, which are expected to reach 3 to 5 feet, and 5 to 7 feet Tuesday, and may approach advisory levels over the next day or so, forecasters said.

Surf on north shores at 3 to 5 feet today is expected to ease to 2 to 4 feet Tuesday, while surf on west shores at 1 to 3 feet today is expected to bump up to 3 to 5 feet Tuesday. Surf on south shores at 2 to 4 feet this afternoon is also expected to bump up to 4 to 6 feet Tuesday.

Marie is also expected to bring more humidity to the isles this upcoming weekend.

Several up-and-down records were set over the weekend, including record highs and record lows by differences of just one degree.

A record high of 94 degrees was set in Kahului on Friday, passing the previous one of 93 set in 1993.

On Saturday, one record low, two record highs and one match were set. A record low of 67 degrees was set in Honolulu, breaking the old record of 68 set in 1952.

A record high of 96 degrees at Kahului broke the previous record of 95 set in 1957. A record high of 89 degrees was set in Lihue, breaking the previous record of 88 set in 2019.

And a high of 88 degrees in Hilo tied the previous record set in 2019.

On Sunday, a high of 88 degrees in Lihue matched the previous record high set in 1981.

A new tropical depression, Nineteen-E, has formed in the Eastern North Pacific about 435 miles south of Manzanillo, Mexico. Nineteen-E this morning had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, traveling north-northwest at 7 mph.