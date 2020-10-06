Man arrested for burglary in Sunset Beach area

A 40-year-old man was arrested this morning after allegedly breaking into a 27-year-old woman’s residence in the Sunset Beach area, attacking her and stealing her phone and iPod.

Honolulu police said the suspect forced his way into the woman’s residence just before 2 a.m. this morning. He then hit her with a wooden plank and kneed her in the ribs before fleeing with her belongings.

The suspect was found and arrested about an hour later for burglary in the first degree.