comscore Man arrested for burglary in Sunset Beach area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man arrested for burglary in Sunset Beach area

  • Today

A 40-year-old man was arrested this morning after allegedly breaking into a 27-year-old woman’s residence in the Sunset Beach area, attacking her and stealing her phone and iPod.

Honolulu police said the suspect forced his way into the woman’s residence just before 2 a.m. this morning. He then hit her with a wooden plank and kneed her in the ribs before fleeing with her belongings.

The suspect was found and arrested about an hour later for burglary in the first degree.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Lakers top Heat 102-96, take 3-1 lead in NBA Finals
Looking Back

Scroll Up