Hawaiian Airlines to temporarily suspend ‘Ohana by Hawaiian service

Molokai and Lanai will see a significant void in service following the announcement today that Hawaiian Airlines is temporarily suspending its ‘Ohana by Hawaiian passenger and cargo services to those islands effective Nov. 1.

The suspension of service will leave just smaller carrier Mokulele Airlines, which flies nine-seat turboprops, as the sole provider of air service to Molokai and Lanai.

Hawaiian launched ‘Ohana by Hawaiian flights with 48-seat ATR-42 turboprop aircraft in the spring of 2014, followed by all-cargo service with ATR-72 aircraft in the summer of 2018. The airline said the service had been seeing low travel demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine restrictions.

‘Ohana by Hawaiian flights are operated by Empire Airlines as a third-party feeder carrier.

“It is an honor to provide essential transportation for the people of Lanai, Molokai and West Maui, and more recently all-cargo service within our state,” Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram said in a statement. “While we are disappointed at being unable to avoid the service suspension, this is a difficult situation for both Hawaiian and Empire Airlines as we navigate an incredibly challenging period, and we all remain committed to returning flights to communities that rely on ‘Ohana by Hawaiian.”

Service by ‘Ohana by Hawaiian between Honolulu and Kapalua in West Maui was suspended in March.

Hawaiian said it is contacting guests affected by the service suspension to provide refunds. Cargo customers will be offered refunds or, depending on the shipment, the option to have their products transported between the islands with Hawaiian’s Boeing 717 and A321neo aircraft.

The state’s largest carrier reduced its workforce by nearly 2,500 employees this month when the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Payroll Support Program expired.