Man, 27, seriously injured after 18-wheeler crashes on H-1 eastbound in Aiea; Traffic backed up to Waikele

A 27-year-old man was left in serious condition today after he lost control of the 18-wheeler he was driving on the H-1 eastbound before the Aiea offramps.

The accident occurred around 9:50 a.m. when the driver lost control of the truck and struck multiple vehicles before hitting a guardrail, according to Emergency Medical Services.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and sustained injuries to his head and legs, according to EMS. No other injuries were reported.

Police closed the three right lanes of the H-1 eastbound in the area. Traffic on H-1 and surrounding surface roads was backed up to Waikele after the accident.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.