WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kirk Caldwell announces new ‘Farm to Food’ program for Oahu residents

A new program aimed at using $4.3 million in federal CARES Act funds to help Oahu farmers and disadvantaged families was announced today by Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

Caldwell is holding a press conference to discuss the new Farm to Food program, which provides funds for the island’s nonprofits to purchase and distribute locally grown meats and produce for an estimated 100,000 meals to families in need through the end of the year.

The city is partnering on the program with the Hawaii Farm Bureau, the Hawaii Agriculture Research Center, food distributor Aloha Harvest, service provider Lanakila, and community health clinics Kōkua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services and the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center.

The city has until Dec. 31 to spend roughly $387 million in CARES funds.

For more information, go to oneoahu.org or call 768-CITY.

Caldwell is scheduled be joined at the press conference by Kualoa Ranch’s Taylor Kellerman and Ho Farms’ Justin Ridgely. Watch the press conference via the video above, or go to Mayor Caldwell’s Facebook page.