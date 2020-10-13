More than $1.5M in federal funds to go to improvements at parks on Oahu, Kauai and Maui

Hawaii is set to receive more than $1.5 million in federal funding to support improvements to city and state parks on Oahu, Kauai and Maui, according to U.S. Sen. Mazie K. Hirono.

The funding comes from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

On Oahu, a total of $653,036 has been awarded to the City and County of Honolulu to update playgrounds and make other renovations at Geiger Community Park, Lanakila District Park, Aina Koa Neighborhood Park and Waimanalo Beach Park.

On Kauai, a total of $500,000 has been awarded to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources to make improvements to walkways, parking areas, and other facilities at Fort Elizabeth State Historical Park, and on Maui, another $500,000 for additional accessibility routes and restroom upgrades at Makena State Park.

“Hawaii has benefited from more than $260 million in funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund over the last five decades,” said Hirono, a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, in a news release. “We know how vital our outdoor spaces have been during this pandemic. Funding these projects across our state will keep these parks well maintained so they can continue to be enjoyed.”

In June, Hirono voted to pass the Great American Outdoors Act, bipartisan legislation to address the National Park Service deferred maintenance backlog, and permanently and fully fund the LWCF.