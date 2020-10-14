Light winds persist as cold front approaches Hawaii; much-needed rain expected

Although it has been hot in Hawaii lately, with a number of record high temperatures matching those of previous years, forecasters said a weak cold front is approaching the Hawaiian Islands from the northwest and is expected to stall this weekend, bringing much-needed rain.

The National Weather Service said the cold front is located about 600 miles northwest of Kauai, and that it continues moving towards the state. When it stalls on Friday and Saturday, it is expected to bring an extended period of light winds and rainfall to the western isles through the weekend.

Today’s forecast includes afternoon clouds and showers, and highs from 85 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit, with heat indexes — which factors in humidity along with air temperature — ranging up to 93 degrees.

Tonight’s forecast includes isolated showers, with lows from 71 to 76.

Trades remain variable at up to 15 mph through tonight. Forecasters said large-scale wind speeds will diminish today, and will be taken over by local-scale sea breezes by this afternoon.

Surf remains low on all sides, at 1 to 3 feet on the north and west facing shores today through Thursday.

Surf along east facing shores at 2 to 4 feet today lowers to 1 to 3 feet Thursday, and surf along south facing shores remains at 2 to 4 feet through Thursday.

On Thursday, small shower bands are expected to move up the southern slopes of Kauai and Oahu due to light, southerly winds. On Friday, locally heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible for Kauai due to the cold front.

Light and variable winds remain in the forecast into the first half of next week, with warm and humid weather conditions likely.

U.S. climate officials, meanwhile, said that the Earth “sweltered to a record hot September,” which may possibly lead to this year being the globe’s hottest year on record.

Global temperatures averaged 60.75 degrees last month, edging out 2015 and 2016 for the hottest September in 141 years of recordkeeping, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In Hawaii, NOAA noted drought conditions across Hawaii island, which intensified on the other isles in September. In addition, NOAA noted warmest, year-to-date temperatures for Kahului and Hilo.

Numerous record highs and matches have also been recorded nearly every day in October, halfway into the month.

A high of 94 degrees in Kahului, Maui, on Tuesday matched the previous record high set for that day in 2017.

On Monday, a high of 93 degrees at Kahului tied the record set for that day in 1984, and a high of 90 at Hilo matched the record set for that day in 1992.

On Sunday, a high of 88 at Lihue tied the record set for that day back in 1956. On Saturday, a high of 88 degrees in Hilo tied the record for that day set in 1988, and a high of 88 at Lihue broke the previous record of 87 set in 2018.