Hikers rescued from remote area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

Two hikers from Volcano were rescued after getting lost overnight in a remote area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, officials reported Friday.

The men, ages 82 and 72, apparently got a late start from the Mau Loa o Mauna Ulu trail head to Keauhou on Wednesday afternoon and didn’t have enough time to hike nearly 8 miles to their Keauhou campsite on the rugged lava rock coastline, officials said.

The hikers ended up bedding down off trail overnight. On Thursday, lacking water and hiking amid rough terrain, they finally called an emergency contact listed on their backcountry permit, who called the park to report them lost.

The men were found above ‘Apua Point, and flown to safety by Hawaii Fire Department’s Chopper One by 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Both men were mildly dehydrated but did not need further medical attention, officials said.

“There are valuable lessons to be learned here, and they include allowing enough time to complete your hike, being mindful of weather conditions, and being adequately prepared for emergencies by having enough water. It’s been extremely hot and dry on the coast, and we urge hikers to carry at least three to four quarts of water per person per day,” the park’s chief ranger Jack Corrao said in a release.