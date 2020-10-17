Rainy weather system expected to stall and dissipate over Kauai

A wet weather system just west of the islands is expected to stall near Kauai, forecasters said this morning.

The rainy weather is expected to linger near Kauai and slowly diminish, the National Weather Service in Honolulu said.

“Heavy showers that develop near the front could translate to localized flooding concerns, with the best chance expected over Kauai through the weekend,” the forecast says.

A flood advisory for Kauai this morning was canceled at 9:15 a.m.

The forecast for Honolulu calls for scattered showers starting this afternoon, with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-70s. The chance of rain today is 40%, according to the weather system. The Honolulu forecast calls for similar conditions into early next week with the chance of rain diminishing.

Maui County and the Big Island can expect milder weather but forecasters said “a few afternoon showers can’t be ruled out across interior and leeward areas.”

They expected conditions to improve by midweek as the front dissipates.