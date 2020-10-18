Hawaiian Islands may see ‘nuisance coastal flooding’ due to higher water levels and tides

All islands may experience “nuisance coastal flooding” over the next couple of days, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

Forecasters issued a “special weather statement” this morning, saying that “ocean water levels continue to be much higher than predicted, by up to 10 inches in some areas.”

As the higher water levels combine “with high astronomical tides associated with the new moon, nuisance coastal flooding is expected during high tides during the early morning Monday and Tuesday,” they said.

“The observed water level at Honolulu Harbor early this morning during high tide was 3.16 feet, which is the highest daily mean water level ever observed at that location,” forecasters said.

They said the main impacts from the high water levels will occur in the afternoon and evening, and may include flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor coastal erosion, and salt water inundation of low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps, and other coastal infrastructure.

For more information, visit tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov.