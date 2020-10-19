Medical examiner identifies man, 54, who died in Pearl City motorcycle crash

A 54-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a single vehicle crash in Pearl City Sunday.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified him as Osmund Y.H. Lee of Pearl City.

The deadly crash occurred in the area of Komo Mai Drive and Lanikeha Place at about 3:30 a.m.

Police said a motorcyclist later identified as Lee was traveling northbound on Komo Mai Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb.

He was thrown onto the right shoulder of the roadway upon impact.

Lee was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash. It is unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

Police said Lee was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.