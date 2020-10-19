Police set up contraflow lane after fatal pedestrian accident on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli

Honolulu police have set up a contraflow lane on Farrington Highway near the intersection of Haleakala Avenue in Nanakuli as they investigate an early morning fatal pedestrian accident.
The crash occurred sometime before 5 a.m. today.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
